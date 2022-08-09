Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

