Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 413 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

