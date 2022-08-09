Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUFG. StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

