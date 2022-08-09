VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VeriSign Stock Performance
Shares of VRSN opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.00.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
