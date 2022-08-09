AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.64.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

