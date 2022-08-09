Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.