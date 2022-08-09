Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 365 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LYB opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.