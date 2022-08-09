Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.6 %

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

