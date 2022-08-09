California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Alteryx worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

