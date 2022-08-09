California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.15 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,241.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,138.91. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,291.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

