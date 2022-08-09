California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,899 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Viasat worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.