California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,357,536. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

PDCE stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

