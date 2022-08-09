California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 24,644 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of APi Group worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in APi Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in APi Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,501,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,528,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,935 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Insider Activity

APi Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

