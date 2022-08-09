The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of GAP worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

GAP Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE GPS opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.75. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Company Profile



The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

