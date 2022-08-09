California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.