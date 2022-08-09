California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Kyndryl worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,264,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 153,780 shares of company stock worth $1,710,313. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KD stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

