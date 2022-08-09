EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $451.54.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $427.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.73. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

