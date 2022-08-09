DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.