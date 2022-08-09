8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $6,491,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 385,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

