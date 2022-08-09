Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.76.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

