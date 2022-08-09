Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of ARVN opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $98.67.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,169,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

