Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Corteva Stock Up 2.1 %

Corteva stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Corteva by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

