Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Citizens Stock Performance
NYSE:CIA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at $179,294.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
See Also
