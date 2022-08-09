Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Citizens Stock Performance

NYSE:CIA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at $179,294.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

About Citizens

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Citizens by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

