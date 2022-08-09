Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at UBS Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $281.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $284.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.09.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

