BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $794.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $696.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

