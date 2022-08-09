Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after acquiring an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.