CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

