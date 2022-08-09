Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Insider Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.