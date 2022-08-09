Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Under Armour by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

