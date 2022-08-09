California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,415 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Nomad Foods worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after buying an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after buying an additional 1,361,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nomad Foods by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after buying an additional 377,798 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Nomad Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,035,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Nomad Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,877,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after buying an additional 96,418 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NOMD opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

