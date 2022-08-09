Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $752,476. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -196.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

