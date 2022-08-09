SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,479 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

