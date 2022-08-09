Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $293.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.65%.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
