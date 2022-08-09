Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Via Renewables Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $293.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Via Renewables Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

