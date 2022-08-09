The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $894.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,487,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 149,209 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 147.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 395.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

