Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.11.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $279.35 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day moving average of $241.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

