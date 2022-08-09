Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 178.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

