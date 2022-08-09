Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

