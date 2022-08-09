Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Raymond James

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,309.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,228 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,785,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.