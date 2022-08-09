Terex (TEX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Terex (NYSE: TEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

7/19/2022 – Terex was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/7/2022 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $35.00.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Terex by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

