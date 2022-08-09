Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.00.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$37.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.61. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$16.69 and a 52 week high of C$38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.08.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million. Analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

