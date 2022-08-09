Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 20,600 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,507,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,949,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner bought 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner purchased 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE RKT opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

