ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel Sells 7,564 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $379,864.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

Shares of CCXI opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

