Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,511.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

