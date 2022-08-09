Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Geron has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 160.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 395,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Geron by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Geron by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

