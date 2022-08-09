Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $8.46 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

See Also

