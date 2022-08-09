Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Cale Moodie Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Cale Moodie acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717,866 shares in the company, valued at C$204,591.81.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

NDA stock opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$35.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 73.24 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.