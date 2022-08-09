Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Cale Moodie Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Cale Moodie acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717,866 shares in the company, valued at C$204,591.81.
Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance
NDA stock opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$35.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 73.24 and a quick ratio of 4.84.
