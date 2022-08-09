ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CCXI opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $50.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
Featured Articles
