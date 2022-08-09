ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $50.90.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ChemoCentryx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.