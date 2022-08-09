Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Director Donald John Olds Acquires 100,000 Shares

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Donald John Olds bought 100,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,040.

Donald John Olds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Donald John Olds bought 200,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

About Cannara Biotech

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

