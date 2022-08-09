Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Director Donald John Olds Acquires 100,000 Shares

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Donald John Olds bought 100,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,040.
Donald John Olds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Donald John Olds bought 200,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
Cannara Biotech Stock Performance
About Cannara Biotech
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannara Biotech (LOVE)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.