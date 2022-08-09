The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) VP Thomas F. Kissinger Sells 12,500 Shares

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marcus Stock Performance
NYSE:MCS opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $564.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.59. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32.
Marcus Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.
Institutional Trading of Marcus
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.
Featured Stories
