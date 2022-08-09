Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 4.3 %

MNMD opened at 0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.92. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.53 and a 12-month high of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 176,773 shares of company stock worth $126,385 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 238,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

